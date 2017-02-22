Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Anthony Williams, 33, who attacked his waiter after he learned the fancy restaurant he was eating in didn’t have Miller Lite.

Williams was dining with friends at Bistango, an Italian restaurant in New York.

However, when he was told by the waiter that they don’t serve Miller Lite, Williams became enraged, and picked up the 54-year-old waiter off the ground and tossed him over a table.

Williams tried to get away, but officers responding to a 911 call found him nearby.

When they tried to stop him, Williams swung the beer he had just purchased at the officers.

He was taken to the hospital for observation and then charged with assault, harassment, and criminal mischief.

The waiter was left with bruising and pain in his left side, and the incident cost the restaurant about $150 in broken glasses and plates.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Bernard Muscadin, 21, who was arrested for punching his blind relative in the face, because he didn’t remember his nickname.

Police in Boca Raton, Florida say Muscadin, who goes by “Ben,” was outraged that a relative called him Bernard.

So Ben started punching the legally blind relative in the face saying, “Don’t call me Bernard.”

Police responded and found the victim with a swollen face.

Muscadin told police his relative was “all up in his face” about staying out late drinking and smoking and is a “hater” who doesn’t approve of him “dancing all night.”

Muscadin faces charges of battery and abuse of a disabled person.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Manuel Garcia, who spent two days standing under a sign at a Texas Walmart, in hopes that it would fall and hit him, so he could sue.

Garcia posted photos on social media of himself standing under a dangling letter P on the Walmart Pharmacy drive-thru sign.

His hair-brain scheme was to get hit by the falling letter, so he could then sue the retailer for negligence.

Unfortunately for Garcia, the letter never fell and the scheme didn’t work.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Benjamin Jones, 33, whose drunk driving led to a roll over accident right in front of a police station in Britain.

Police say the car crashed into the railings of a pedestrian crossing and Jones lost control navigating a roundabout and overturned right in front of the police station.

Luckily the fire station is right across the street, so Jones was helped from his vehicle and checked out, before being arrested.