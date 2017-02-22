Woman accused of assaulting boyfriend with butter knife

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau woman came home intoxicated early Friday and attacked her boyfriend with a butter knife without provocation. Cape Girardeau police arrested 26-year old Lashonta L. Johnson and the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged her with second-degree domestic assault. Her bond was set at $7,500 cash, and Johnson must wear a monitoring device that tracks her consumption of intoxicants. Street A probable-cause statement says Cape Girardeau police went to a domestic-disturbance call at 1:35 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North Middle. The victim had a small laceration on his right cheek and a scratch on his chest. The victim said Johnson came home and assaulted him. The victim left as Johnson began throwing his belongings out of the house. Police observed that Johnson was so intoxicated she had trouble standing.