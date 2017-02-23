6 more busted in Mississippi County

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Six more people on felony drug distribution charges. Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says the investigation began earlier this month after a tip that narcotics were being distributed from two homes in the Big Book subdivision. Tuesday law enforcement obtained consent to search a home and seized illegally obtained prescription medications and several bags of marijuana. A search warrant for an adjacent home yielded methamphetamine, illegally obtained pain medications and drug paraphernalia indicative of drug packaging and distribution. The following residents were charged with felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 59-year old Sandra K, Pirtle; 29-year old Leslie Louise Henderson; 31-year old Heather Danielle Henderson; 43-year old Sabrina Kay Meyers Naile; and 56-year old Angie Abner; all of East Prairie; and 24 year old Dionte Anderson, of Charleston. Abner and Naile face additional charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond for Abner is $100,000, while bonds for the rest were set at $50,000. All parties remain in the Mississippi County Detention Center.