A Jury has convicted a Missouri man who was shot by an officer

A Missouri man who was shot and wounded by police has been convicted of two felonies. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 35-year-old Charles Simcoe, of Sturgeon, was found guilty Wednesday of third-degree domestic assault and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. He was acquitted of first-degree kidnapping. The shooting happened in July after Simcoe’s ex-girlfriend reported that she fled after Simcoe assaulted her and wouldn’t let her leave. Sturgeon police Chief Greg Halderman’s body camera captured Simcoe saying, “Do you do death by cop?” Halderman said he was “terrified” and shot Simcoe once in the stomach after Simcoe pointed a weapon that turned out to be a BB gun. The public defender says Simcoe’s altercation with his girlfriend wasn’t physical. Sentencing is set for April 17.