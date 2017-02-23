A Paducah woman was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Paducah Police say 78-year old Joyce Barefield, of Paducah, was killed February 22 at around 4:52 when she was driving a minivan on Kennedy Road and tried to turn right onto Alben Barkley Drive. Barefield pulled pulled into the path of a Chevrolet Suburban driven by 35-year old Nikki Acuff, of Calvert City, Kentucky. Acuff hit the minivan in the left side. Acuff said she attempted to swerve but was unable to avoid the crash. Barefield and her passenger, a three-year-old great-grandson, were taken to a hospital where Barefield was pronounced dead. The child was not injured. Acuff had minor injuries. The Paducah Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Team is reconstructing the crash.

Credit WPSD TV