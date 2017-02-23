Annual regional Science Fair…

The 61st annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair on March 7th. This event will have 415 different displays created by 609 students from 37 area high and junior high schools. The contestants have explored scientific questions in the behavioral and social sciences, biochemistry, botany, chemistry, earth and space science, engineering, environmental science, math and computer science, medicine and health, microbiology, physics and zoology. This event will be held at the Showme Center. Judging will begin at 1 p.m. Exhibits in the Science Fair will be open for public viewing from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.