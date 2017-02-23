Cape businessman known for starting NARS dies at 49

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau native whose company, National Asset Recovery Services, (NARS) once employed hundreds of area residents, died Sunday. Christopher Buehrle was 49. His wife, Becky said his legacy is one of humble generosity. He created a business that would employ about 3,000 people in offices in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Jamaica. His clients included dozens of Fortune 500 companies. Former Cape Girardeau mayor Jay Knudtson said the city was fortunate to have Buehrle’s loyalties. In 2013, NARS had become Integrity Solution Services, and one of its large clients, Charter Communications, canceled its service with the company. This caused the closing of the call center in Cape Girardeau. Buehrle raised money for breast-cancer research by hosting charity golf tournaments for many years.