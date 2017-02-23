Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury reports an Morley man was arrested for Weapon and Drug Charges

Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury is reporting that 63-year old Kenneth L. Boley, of Morley was charged with the Class C Felony of Trafficking Drugs 2nd Degree, the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance, the Class D Felony of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and the Class D Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Possessing a Firearm with a Felony Controlled Substance. A release says that on Tuesday, February 21st deputies executed a search warrant outside of Morley. They found a safe with a plastic baggy containing a large white rock like substance weighing approximately 35 grams and two loaded pistols. In a bedroom drawer they found a bowl with approximately 18 grams of a white rock like substance and another loaded pistol. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine. Boley is a convicted felon. He remains in custody at the Scott County Jail. Bond was set by the court at $35,000 cash or surety.