SoutheastHEALTH to Collaborate with Cardiothoracic Surgery Division at Washington University…

Under a new agreement Southeast Health and the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine will collaborate. Creating opportunities for young physicians and improving health care for patients throughout the region. Director of Marketing & Business Development Shauna Hoffman tells KZIM KSIM that this collaboration will be very Beneficial to Southeast Health.

Southeast Medical Group’s Director, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Paul D. Robison, and MD, Chief, Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital Ralph J. Damiano Jr, will lead the clinical collaboration efforts focused on providing Southeast Missouri patients leading-edge medical treatments, research and access to clinical trials. Robison has been hoping to develop an affiliation of this nature since July 2013.