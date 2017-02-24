A local author heals and explains life after loss in her first book…

Local author, widow and retired teacher Coralie Robertson lost her husband after 54 years of marriage. She learned loneliness, humility, and a loss of connectivity. Through it all she ended up penning her first book, The Journey Within: Living After Loss. It a montage of interviews with over 50 people who have experienced loss whether it be from a death or divorce. Robertson tells KZIM KSIM most of the stories had parallels…

The book chronicles Robertson’s journey and her struggle to fill the void. She has chosen the blue-morpho butterfly as her token to remind her of the constant need to stay positive and refocus. She is doing a book launch March 4th from 11am to 2pm at the Book Rack at 50 South Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau.