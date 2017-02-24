Authorities are searching for a man accused of a shooting in a Marion bar…

Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Marion Police were called to the Pit Stop Bar in Marion for a report of shots fired on Wednesday the 22nd around 930. The suspect had fled on foot after one round was fired inside the bar. The suspect reportedly fired two more rounds into the building from outside. The suspect is described as a black male, 5’9” with an average build, wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and carrying a camouflage backpack. He was last seen running northbound along the railroad tracks towards Marion and but not been located. No one knew the man. The suspect had been in the bar for a short time with his hood up the entire time. He was asked to stop banging on the side of a video gaming machine when he fired his gun striking a patron. A 29-year-old male was shot in the lower leg but was not seriously injured. If you know the identity of the suspect call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 997-6541.