Police: Woman beaten with pistol after refusing to take clothes off

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man is facing charges after police said he beat a woman with a pistol and stole her backpack early Wednesday morning. Cape Girardeau police arrested 32-year old Charles D. Demolle. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged him with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. All are felonies. A probable cause statement says about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday a victim claimed she’d been assaulted by a man in a gold SUV. She was walking along Jefferson Avenue when the man offered her a ride. Police public-information officer Sgt. Adam Glueck said the victim did not know her assailant. The man ordered the victim to remove her clothes and hand over a backpack. When she refused, the man “struck her several times in the face and head” with a black handgun. The victim jumped from the moving vehicle and left behind personal belongings. Officers found a matching vehicle in the 900 block of College Street and identified a suspect matching the victim’s description. Demolle was apprehended and police found a white, rocklike substance that tested positive for cocaine, and Xanax. Police found blood on Demolle’s hand, a black revolver, women’s sunglasses and cigarettes that matched the victim’s account of the incident. Demolle remains in custody with a $75,000 cash-only bond.