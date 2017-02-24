Poplar Bluff police are looking for a wanted man. He is considered armed and dangerous

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for your help finding a man who allegedly stole a car. 21-year old Thomas Adam Sondermann, of Poplar Bluff reportedly stole a maroon Toyota Highlander with a tag number of YH4-Z4U Wednesday from the Poplar Bluff area. Sondermann has warrants issued by the Poplar Bluff Police and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous. The vehicle has a broken passenger window and possibly front end damage. If you have any information contact the Poplar Bluff Police at (573) 785-5776.