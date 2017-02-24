Spanish Street property being cleared for sale

Southeast Missourian

Nip Kelley Equipment Co. has been clearing 3.5 acres in the 600 block of North Spanish Street — not far from Isle Casino Cape Girardeau — since early February. Real-estate agent Bob Herbst says the property owner, Berkshire Hathaway Bridgeport Realtors, wants to sell the land, along with the tax credits assigned to the area. Nip Kelley also cleared three houses off the 3.5 acres. The equipment company will be responsible for grading the land. Bridgeport Realtors owns a 1-acre plot east of the plot it is clearing. The land being cleared is zoned for medium-density, multi-family residential, but the city would allow a commercial use in that area if the owner filed for a zoning change. Herbst said the land will be ready to sell soon.