Take out your adolescent revenge on the opposing group at the Gibson trivia night March 4th

It will be nerds VS jocks at the upcoming trivia night to benefit the Gibson Recovery Center Foundation in Cape Girardeau. Marketing Director Dwana Leible says it is a friendly feud to raise money for the addiction and metal health work done at the center. She tells KZIM KSIM on March 4th at the Scott City KC Hall, they hope to see you all dressed in your trivia battle gear with whichever group you choose!

Doors open at 5 with trivia at 7. Your 15$ tickets gets you chili or soup, soda and snacks. There is also a cash bar. There is also a bake sale, a raffle, and door prizes. Call 837-8972 to reserve a table or a seat.