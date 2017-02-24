Veterans Affairs Personal Information Incident…

Veterans Affairs St Louis Health Care System (VASTLHCS) has terminated an employee for providing documents containing protected Health Information to an employee that wasn’t involved in the medical care of veterans. The VASTLHCS is sending letters to all 724 veterans identified in the documents telling them about the possible disclosure of their information. The VA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) is conducting an ongoing investigation in regards to this incident to prevent this from happening again in the future. Any veterans with questions or concerns can call a special hotline at 1-800-228-5459 extension 50998 between 7:30 AM and 4 PM. Mon-Fri.