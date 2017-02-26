The Loop trolley start date has been pushed back to next summer

A streetcar that will operate in the Loop area of St. Louis and adjoining University City will start operation this summer, not in the spring as originally planned. The Loop Trolley Co. on Thursday announced a new executive director, Kevin Barbeau. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the company also says an early summer opening is expected, though a specific date has not been announced. The trolley was originally supposed to be start in 2016 before the date was pushed back to this spring, and now summer. The $51 million trolley will share Delmar Boulevard with cars, pulling out of traffic at designated stops. Barbeau comes to St. Louis from Chicago, where he led the Old Town Merchants and Residents Association.