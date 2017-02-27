A Dexter sex offender was arrested Friday on new charges involving a child less than 14 years old

40-year old David William Madsen, of Dexter was booked at Stoddard County Jail on a warrant for first degree statutory rape. There is no bond. Madsen is a sex offender who was arrested Friday on new charges involving a child less than 14 years old. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) says Madsen had two 1999 convictions in Clearwater, Florida of lewd and lascivious behavior with a 14-year-old girl. Stoddard County Judge Joe Satterfield issued an order Friday that seals the probable cause statement in the case. A warrant for Madsen was also issued Friday. The complaint and probable cause statement were filed by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver. The MSHP says he was released from prison on his previous charges in 2008.