A man takes a plea deal to avoid a trial in the death of a local woman

Glenn David Morgan pled guilty Wednesday to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of possession of a controlled substance, avoiding a trial in relation to the death of Autumn Medley. Morgan was originally charged with two counts of second degree murder and two felony drug charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 12th. Charges were filed after Medley’s body was found on a county road near Gibson in September of 2012. Morgan was accused of injecting Medley with a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl, causing her death.