Illinois officials have discovered a devastating fungus that can kill popular landscape shrubbery. The News-Democrat reports that the Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the find Wednesday. Officials say the Boxwood blight was first found in Illinois near Chicago last year. Agriculture authorities now say a landscape company owner near Breese found it in his shrubs. The owner thinks the fungus was in plants from out of state. Breese is about 290 miles southwest of Chicago. Boxwood blight affects only certain plants that are popular as landscaping material around the state. The Agriculture Department will have a public meeting in March to begin the regulatory process of having boxwood blight a nuisance. That would require eradication of infected plants.