Singer Neal Boyd says he faces physical therapy after Jan. 22 traffic accident
Southeast Missourian
Singer Neal E. Boyd, of SIkeston will be going into more rigorous physical therapy as part of his recovery from a serious automobile accident in January. He posted a facebook video Sunday from a hospital bed. Boyd said he wanted to give back some of the love and support he’s been shown since the accident. Boyd said this experience has been life-changing, and said he wanted people to know “we love you all very much and greatly appreciate having you in our lives.” Boyd and his mother, Esther, were severely injured in a car accident Jan. 22 in Scott County. Boyd’s pop-opera vocal performances won season 3 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2008. Since then he has released an album, “My American Dream,” and has made several notable appearances in television, festivals, radio and sports events.