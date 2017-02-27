Suspect wanted for murder in Princeton, KY in custody…

The Hopkins County KY. Sheriff’s Department says that 20 year old Deshaun La’Keith Palmer of Madisonville who was wanted on a murder charge has been found in Hopkins County KY and arrested on Feb. 26. He is currently being held at Caldwell County Jail. A 17 year old has also been arrested and charged in connection to the crime. He faces charges of 1st degree robbery and his name isn’t being released at this time. A vigil was held at the First Baptist Church in Princeton for the victim on Tuesday.