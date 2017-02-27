Three people were shot during an early Saturday morning shooting in Harrisburg…

Three people were shot Saturday morning in Harrisburg. Police are saying that they were called around 2:30 in the morning to the 300 block of East Dayton Street. The victims, whose identities have not been released, were transported to area hospitals. The shooter, who has not been identified, fired shots at the victims in the front yard. Witnesses reported hearing 8 shots. Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek told WSIL TV he had a message for his community. “Justice will be served”. The incident remains under investigation by the Harrisburg Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.