Would You Rather Give Up Cheese or Bacon for Lent?

Lent is about to begin and while not all of us are Catholic, we asked one of the toughest questions of all time. If you had to give up bacon or cheese for the 40 days, which would you choose?

Faune Riggin

Host of the Morning News Watch

News and Program Director

Awww hell no! I reluctantly say Bacon. As I don’t eat it as often. As a Catholic, I always try to stop cussing. I usually fail.

Erik Sean

Sports Director

Well since these questions are total cheese, I’d have to say I’d give up the cheesy questions and the dairy and keep on trucking with the most underrated food group, the queen mother of all vices…….bacon. Either you like bacon, or you’re wrong. It’s like a high-five for your mouth!

Rusty Hendricks

Sikeston Sports Broadcast Announcer

Cheese or bacon? Do I really have to choose? I love both. I am a huge fan of bacon. I enjoy bacon in just about every way. Bacon is one of the main food groups, right? Kidding aside, even though I love bacon I actually think I would choose to give up bacon for lent. I am a meat lover. So if I could still have other meats I think I could make it. But I eat cheese on everything. Most meals I eat include cheese in some form or fashion. It would be awful tough to give up cheese. So if I had to pick, I would give up bacon for lent.

Karley McDaniel

Promotions Director

I’d give up bacon. Not because I’d want to. But because I’d lose my sanity over a life without cheese before I would a life without bacon.

Whatever it is, throw some cheese on it before you serve it to me. It’s a Gouda idea….

Stephen K

Digital Manager & Webmaster

As much as I love bacon, I feel that cheese is more of an everyday encounter and that 40 days of no bacon is painful, I’m afraid 40 days without cheese would be torture for me.

How about you? Join in on the fun and let us know your answer in the comments below!