Drugs found during the search of a home in Mississippi County

A Mississippi County man faces felony drug charges following a joint investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. 43-year old Frederick Amiel Evans, of Charleston, is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance. Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says his office received information that narcotics were being distributed from a residence in Charleston. Surveillance evidence developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant that was served Friday. A search yielded a large amount of marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids, U.S. currency, and items used in drug distribution. Evans was placed under arrest and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center. Evans was released from custody Saturday morning after posting $75,000 bond.