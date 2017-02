38 year old Ricardo Hale, and 21 year old Steven Robles from Houston Texas. Face drug charges in McCracken County after deputies seized a kilo of crystal meth from them. The bust happened Monday night in Paducah. Both men were charged with a count of trafficking meth. The street value of the drugs seized is about $100,000. Hale and Robles are currently being held at the McCracken County jail.