Man accused of ramming woman’s car with a child inside

A Cape Girardeau man was charged with two counts of child endangerment after he rammed his truck purposely into a vehicle his wife was driving while children were inside both vehicles. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 36-year old Jason W. Thompson with two counts of second-degree child endangerment, one count of third-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest. All four charges are felonies. A probable-cause statement says the victim told Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies Saturday morning her husband had assaulted her after they argued over her friendship with someone he disliked. He allegedly smashed into her car while she had a child with her, and he had a child in his vehicle. The victim said she feared Thompson and had marks on the front and back of her neck that were red and appeared to be bruising. Thompson was arrested and remained in custody Monday. Bond was set at $25,000 with the condition he have no contact with the victim.