Will it float? Enter your cardboard boat in a race this weekend!

Cape Girardeau parks and Recreation Aquatics Division is offering a new and fun event this weekend! A cardboard boat race! Recreation Coordinator Abby Shurmer tells KZIM KSIM this Sunday the 5th at 9am, you can race your cardboard and duct tape boat in the comfort of the bubble pool…

Build whatever you would like. The entry fee is 25$ and prizes will be awarded for people’s choice, fastest, and most spirited! Get creative but register by Friday to ensure the race will go on at the city website or at the Arena Building. There is no age limit.