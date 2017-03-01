1 death in Missouri blamed on severe storms

One death has been confirmed after an apparent tornado swept across Perry County. County Clerk Jared Kutz says one person was killed and eight to 10 homes near the town of Perryville were badly damaged when the storm hit around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaff says a report of a second death was a case of mistaken identification. Several cars and trucks were blown off of Interstate 55. A press conference will be this morning. Search and rescue crews were going door-to-door to check on people in the area where homes were damaged, and were searching for anyone who may have been injured on the interstate. Governor Eric Greitens said in a statement that there are confirmed reports of a tornado. Missouri Department of Transportation says both directions of I-55 near Perryville, mile marker 129, were closed to traffic at around 9:30 p.m. due to storm damage. Several vehicles were blown off the interstate. The American Red Cross set up a shelter for storm victims in Perryville.