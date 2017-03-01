Ameron Missouri Power Outage Update…

Early this morning there was a major power outage throughout Southeast Missouri due to high winds and lightning. Sr. Vice President of customer operations for Ameron MO. Mark Birk Said that there was about 10,000 customers without power. Currently 4,000 customers have their power restored. Birk gives KZIM KSIM an important safety tip.

Many of the areas that aren’t restored yet are around Scott and Mississippi County. He also says that they hope to have most of the power restored Wed March 1st in the evening, and the rest the following day.