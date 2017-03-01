Benton is Preparing for the final Section of the Scoot County Courthouse Project…

BENTON, Mo is working on the final section of the Scott County Courthouse roof. This Project will begin in the coming weeks. As the bid was awarded during Tuesday’s commission meeting, Presiding Scott County Commissioner Jamie Burger, First District Commissioner Dennis Ziegenhorn and Second District Commissioner Donnie Kiefer awarded the roof replacement project to the sole bidder, Riverside Roofing Co. LLC of Cape Girardeau, for the amount of $138,542. Kyle Schuessler, owner/project manager for Riverside Roofing, said drilling through the layers of roof, specifically the section above the courtroom, will take an estimated two weeks