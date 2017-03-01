Cape police make use-of-force arrest on fleeing suspect

Southeast Missourian

A traffic stop ended in a use-of-force arrest when a Cape Girardeau man fled police Monday morning. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 34-year old Randy G. Lewis Jr. with felony resisting arrest, as well as third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, after being accused of trying to punch the arresting officer. A probable-cause statement says Lewis was driving on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau at 4:41 a.m. Monday in a vehicle police determined to be unregistered. When officers tried to pull the vehicle over near Independence and Kingshighway, the vehicle turned south, stopped in the center of Kingshighway, and Lewis fled. Lewis ran into a ditch where he was caught. A report says Lewis clinched his right hand into a fist as if he was going to throw a punch. The officer struck Lewis in the top of his head with my department-issued flashlight. Lewis then grabbed the handcuffs and was struck three times with a closed hand, and used his taser. Lewis had three Cape Girardeau County arrest warrants —two for burglary/stealing and one for possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $30,000. Public information Officer Sergeant Adam Glueck said all use-of-force incidents are investigated but officers are permitted to act in self-defense.