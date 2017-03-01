Catholic Charities still offering aid to local flood victims

Southeast Missourian

River flooding in December 2015 and January 2016 created a national disaster, and some residents of Cape Girardeau and Scott counties still have not fully recovered. Catholic Charities is working to assist flood survivors who qualify. There is no charge for this service.

Catholic Charities will contact people who filed claims with FEMA, but the program is not limited to them. Any flood survivor may qualify who has unmet needs, such as home repairs, lost or ruined personal belongings and long-term needs related to financial, physical, emotional or spiritual well-being. For more information, call the Catholic Charities office at (573) 481-0659 or go to 205 W. Malone, Suite B, in Sikeston.