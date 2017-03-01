Delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

Southeast Missourian

A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Monday evening. Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer Rich McCall Jr. said via email Tuesday officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 2600 block of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. A female delivery driver for a local business said she had been trying to find a customer’s residence when a black man with a firearm approached her and demanded money. The man took money from the victim and left the scene in a black passenger vehicle with other suspects. The victim was uninjured. As of Tuesday evening, no suspects were in custody.