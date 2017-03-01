Exciting! Exhilarating! Words used to describe Trump’s speech by Congressman Jason Smith

President Donald Trump is determined to return the United States to its rightful place in the world. Those are the words of District 8 Congressman Jason Smith after the speech addressing Congress Tuesday night. Smith says it was in stark contrast to the empty rhetoric delivered to one side of the aisle over the last 8 years. Smith tells KZIM KSIM after serving as the state chair for Trump’s campaign – he burned more calories jumping up and down than he has ever before in the chamber! But can they get things done without the Democrats working with them?

Citing all of the campaign promises Smith says Trump is ready to make good on all of them and he is ready to assist in making America great again.