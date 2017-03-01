New Cape school superintendent announces five staff hires

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau School District’s future superintendent, Neil Glass, has chosen two assistant and three deputy superintendents. In a news release it was announced that Deena Ring will serve as assistant superintendent of special services, maintaining many of her responsibilities from her current position as director of special services. Josh Crowell will serve as assistant superintendent of support services. Crowell currently is an assistant principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School. Christa Turner will serve as deputy superintendent of elementary education. She currently holds the position of director of academic services. Glass also appointed Anthony Robinson as deputy superintendent of secondary education. Cape Girardeau school board president Jeff Glenn said he was excited to have Robinson and Turner working together to challenge students academically, Crowell ensuring a safe learning environment and Ring continuing her leadership of special services.