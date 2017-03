Many of our friends in the southeast Missouri area are still recovering from the severe weather we experienced on 2/28.

Perryville’s Chamber of Commerce, and the United Way of Southeast Missouri are providing various resources for emergency assistance.

DONATE HERE:

http://www.unitedwayofsemo.org/donate

FOR ASSISTANCE:

http://www.perryvillemo.com/news/details/resources-for-perryville-and-perry-county-residents