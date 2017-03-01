Scott City woman accused of attacking two Cape officers

Southeast Missourian

A Scott City woman is accused of assaulting two police officers after causing a disturbance Tuesday morning at Southeast Hospital. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 22-year old Alexandria T. Lawrence with felony third-degree assault on a special victim and misdemeanor third-degree assault after police said she head-butted and tried to kick officers. Police first contacted Lawrence shortly before 2 a.m. when an officer went to a call about an intoxicated person at a bar on Spanish Street. Lawrence became “verbally aggressive” when she was taken into protective custody and was physically uncooperative at the police station. When officers tried to shut the cell door, Lawrence’s “finger had allegedly been stuck in the door.” When officers realized her finger was bleeding, they took her to Southeast Hospital. At 4:30 a.m. a disturbance was reported at the hospital. Lawrence was taken back to police protective custody. Lawrence tried to kick a Patrolman in the lower midsection. Lawrence was taken to a padded cell where she head-butted an officer. Her bond was set at $6,000.