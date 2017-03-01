Storm Related Outages – Citizen’s Electric Cooperative (CEC)

As of 7:30 am this morning, CEC still have over 1,000 members without power. The storm downed approximately 57 three phase distribution poles, 20 single phase distribution poles, one 138kV transmission pole and numerous 69kV transmission poles. All CEC crews are responding to restore power. In addition CEC is joined by crews from Central Electric Cooperative, Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, Show-Me Electric Cooperative, ­ ree Rivers Electric Cooperative, Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, LE Myers, Power Line Consultant and Townsend Tree Service. While crews continue working, we anticipate that complete restore time may be greater than one day.