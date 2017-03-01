The Show industry is discontent with Branson’s marketing strategy.

People working in Branson’s entertainment industry say they’re concerned about a local taxpayer-funded marketing strategy that has become more broadly focused. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the local convention bureau, which is connected to the chamber of commerce, has added messages about family-oriented attractions and outdoors life. Chris Newsom, owner of Classic Country’s Patsy Cline & Friends, and others in the show industry say the strategy comes at the expense of theaters. Newsom says shows on the town’s Highway 76 strip are the No. 1 activity Branson has to offer. The schism has prompted campaigns against city officials, including the mayor and some aldermen. Convention bureau officials say they’re trying to target millions of people in markets more than 300 miles away.