The United Way of SE Missouri is hosting a texting campaign to help tornado victims…

If you are looking for a way to help those who fell victim to the Tornadic storms which rolled through our region last night (Tuesday night) The United Way of SE Missouri is stepping up. Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton says you can text Perryville to 41444, stop by 430A Broadway or on donate line at unitedwayofsemo.org/donate. She tells KZIM KSIM Perry County is a service area for the United Way and this type of emergency fund is exactly what they need right now…

If you prefer Shelton says they can also take your donation over the phone if you call 334-9634.