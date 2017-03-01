Tornado reported in Perry County at least 1 death reported

Southeast Missourian

A tornado ripped through Perry County Tuesday evening, forcing the closure of a six-mile stretch of Interstate 55 and bringing with it reports of significant damage and at least one fatality. The National Weather Service reported a trained spotter saw a funnel cloud near Silver Lake — an unincorporated community in Perry County — that snapped or uprooted large trees shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. At 8:11 p.m., the Perry County emergency manager told the National Weather Service vehicles had been overturned along Interstate 55 near mile marker 133, with “considerable damage” and fatalities. A Southeast Missourian photographer saw emergency personnel arriving to an area near County Road 806 at 8:35 p.m., where a house and a nearby shop were destroyed. He saw several downed trees. Roughly 1,600 people were without power in Perry County by 11 p.m. The interstate was closed in both directions from mile marker 129 to mile marker 135. U.S. 61 — which parallels I-55 through much of the area — also was closed. About 9:40 p.m., police scanner traffic indicated another tornado had been reported northwest of Marble Hill. A Bollinger County emergency manager reported a funnel cloud near Routes JJ and M. An emergency manager reporting golf-ball-size hail near Pocahontas. An off-duty Illinois State Police trooper reported seeing a tornado on the ground, causing widespread home and tree damage, about 8:30 p.m. in Ava, Illinois.