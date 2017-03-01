Wednesday, March 1st, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

The production team in charge of the “In Memoriam” Academy Awards segment, who featured the photo of a person who’s still alive.

Costume designer Janet Patterson passed away back in October.

However, the photo they used in the montage wasn’t Janet Peterson, it was producer Jan Chapman.

Chapman, an Australian film producer had a message for those who thought she had died because her photo was in the “In Memoriam” montage, “I am alive and well and an active producer.”

The montage also snubbed some famous dead people, including Garry Shandling, Robert Vaughn, and Doris Roberts.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Julie Leger, 26, who was arrested for indecent exposure after she saw the local high school track team practicing, so she hopped a fence, stripped naked, and started running with them.

Police say the track team at Corbin High School in Corbin, Kentucky was practicing on their track, when suddenly, a grown woman hopped the fence, stripped naked, and started running next to the girls.

A student told police, “She was chasing these girls like growling at them, mumbling some stuff I couldn’t even understand what she was saying. It was freaking everybody out.”

Teachers and coaches got the students inside and locked the doors.

Police said Leger was uncooperative and eventually had to be tasered.

She was charged with resisting arrest, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Josue Ortiz, who picked the wrong house to rob because he ended up getting beaten up by the owner, who happens to be an expert at Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Police in Fort Meyers, Florida say the homeowner took action after he heard a noise and went outside to see Ortiz carrying his jackhammer case and airgun case.

When Ortiz tried to run, the victim put his martial arts training to good use.

A neighbor saw the scuffle and called deputies.

The home owner held Ortiz down until police arrived and arrested him.

Ortiz was treated for a broken nose and then jailed.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A bank depositor in Florida, who jammed an ATM with a bag of cocaine.

Police were called to a credit union in Bradenton, Florida after a repair technician found a small bag of cocaine lodged in the deposit slot of the ATM.

Police checked the bank’s records, and got the name of the last person who made a deposit before the machine jammed.

Odds are that’s who the cocaine belonged to, but an arrest has not been made.