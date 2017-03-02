Better Business Bureau Gives Money Saving Advice…

After the Feb 28th Storm the Better Business Bureau gave us a list of reminders when repairing our property damages. Some of these reminders are being cautious of door to door sales people, insurance carriers should be consulted before major repairs, Determine specifications, materials and labor needed for a project, asking if a company is insured against claims covering workers’ compensation, property damage and personal liability, find out if permits are needed, and understanding the contract before signing it. For more details visit KZIM KSIM.com