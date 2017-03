Kentucky State Police need your help finding two men who escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center. 35 year old Frederick Bristol of Paducah escaped on August 15th 2016, and 32 year old Michael Stinson of Paducah who recently escaped and is wanted for 2nd degree escape. Anyone with information on the location of Bristol or Stinson is asked to contact Trooper Paul hale at (270) 856-3721.