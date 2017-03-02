Spring Extravaganza is Seeking Anyone Looking for Fun…

The Cape County Extension Foundation is presenting the Spring Extravaganza. This event allows us to participate in a murder mystery. Also included is dinner, live music, a wine tasting and a silent auction. The Chairmen of the fundraising committee Beverly Koehler Tells Kzim Ksim that all the funds will go to a good cause.

This event will be held at the Cape Co Extension Center 684 West Jackson Trail. Tickets are $30 per person or $40 at the doors. Reservations can be made by calling 573-243-3581 by March 10th