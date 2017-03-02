Student’s Accidental Death during While Volunteering…

Jasper County Coroner Rob Chappel said an 18 year old Student was killed by a Basketball goal. He said that it appeared to be some kind of “Crush Incident”. The Joplin School District released a statement saying that the student was volunteering when the accident occurred; no details about the accident have been given. Emergency medical personnel responded took the student to the hospital, where he or she died, the district said. The Student’s Identity is being withheld until the parents are notified. There will be an autotypes in Kansas City on Friday. The High school Principal Brandon Eggleston said that there will be additional counselors available at to school to assist grieving students and staff.