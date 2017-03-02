The After Math of Perryville’s Tornado Crises

Tuesday’s February 28th tornado has taken a strong toll on Perryville Missouri. The Department of Public Safety’s Communication’s Director Mike O’Connell says that the storm left Perryville with 114 buildings facing structure damage. Right now, there are many volunteer groups and faith based groups helping to clean up the town and accept donations. O’Connell reveals to KZIM KSIM important information that can help Perryville residents.

Efforts to clean up the town are working efficiently, currently most of the roads are open.