Thursday, March 2nd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Jonathan Clyde Davis, 24, a Gainesville, Florida man who was sentenced to six months in jail for using Facebook live in court.

Davis was arrested on the spot and charged with contempt after it was determined he was not only recording the trial but also streaming it live on Facebook.

According to courtroom officials the videos were shaky and the audio poor, but one can hear witnesses testifying.

In one, Davis stands outside the courthouse, boasting that the man on trial will be home soon.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Josh Fletcher, 34, who was arrested after he tried to sneak into the Duval County Jail in Florida with 54 antidepressant pills in his rectum.

Fletcher was being booked for a separate incident when 54 pills were found during a search.

The pills were identified as Xanax, an anti-depression narcotic.

Fletcher was then additionally charged with introducing contraband into a detention facility.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Clinton Todd Sproles, 54, who was recently released from prison for his 22nd DUI, committed his 23rd DUI, and is now serving 20 years behind bars.

Sproles was sentenced for his 22nd DUI, a felony, in Montana in 2008.

He was sentenced to 240 months (20 years) in the Montana State Prison.

He apparently got out ahead of time and then committed DUI No. 23.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said, “It doesn’t look like he’s getting any kind of a message to stop his behavior, that’s the concerning part.”

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Devon Wade, a New York man who learned a little too late when you’re being chased by police, jumping from one rooftop to another only works in the movies.

The ex-con clad only in his underwear tried to jump between Bronx rooftops during a desperate run from the cops, but his daring move failed and he plunged six floors to his death.

Wade, who had a lengthy criminal record made the mad dash for freedom when officers showed up at his fiancee’s apartment.

While the police were at the door he snuck out the window and climbed to the roof.

Sadly for Wade, it wasn’t as easy as it appears in the movies and he fell six floors to the alleyway below.