Attorney General reaches Perryville…

The Attorney General’s Office is joining with local and state agencies to help those affected by this week’s devastating storms. The Attorney General will provide resource materials in Perryville along with tips on selecting reputable contractors. Attorney General Joshua Hawley said one of the biggest scams following disasters is fly-by-night “storm chasers” who go door-to-door offering cleanup work. Too often, these people insist on upfront payment, only to take the money and then disappear without doing the work. Hawley said his office will be watching for individuals who try to take advantage of those whose homes and businesses were affected by the tornado